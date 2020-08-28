Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased by $66 million to $19.72 billion during the week ending on August 21 as compared to the previous week. The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $32 million during the corresponding to $12.64 billion. According to data released by the SBP on Thursday, the forex reserves inched up due to official inflows. During the corresponding period, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at $7.081 billion.