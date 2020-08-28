Share:

Pakistan (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has expressed concern over the Global Fund's move to self-monitor its funds.

The move by the Swiss-based international organization to oversee funding for the fight against AIDS and other diseases is a vote of no confidence in PM Imran Khan.

In a statement, she said that the letter of the Global Fund was a telling proof of the incompetence, lack of seriousness, non-transparency and mismanagement of the Health Minister Imran.

She said that adoption of Additional Safe, the move was prompted by political instability and the imposition of a failed government by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Guard Policy (ASP) would mean tarnishing the image of the government.

She added that the World Health Organization would spend an additional 300 million dollar in grants to eradicate AIDS, TB and malaria under its direct supervision.

She said that Imran sahib’s incompetence was evident in every direction from dengue to corona. Due to lack of interest and role of the federation, health problems were increasing in the provinces.

She said that neglecting the prevention of HIV, TB and malaria was tantamount to endangering national health, adding that there was concern over new funding requests for HIV and TB.

She further added that even at the federal level, Health Minister Imran Sahib could not utilize the resources of the health sector.