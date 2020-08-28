Share:

LAHORE - Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Gabriela Cuevas Barron called on Govenror Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed democracy, governance and cooperation during a meeting at the Governor’s House on Thursday.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also took up Kashmir issue, challenges faced in the face of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic besides matters of mutual interest with the visiting presidnet of the IPU.

The Govenror urged the international community and the IPU to take notice of human rights violation by the Indian forces in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K0, adding that India had shamelessly persisted with human rights violation for the past seven decades.

He said the hapless Kashmiri Muslims were facing with the blight of lockdown long before the advent of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Sarwar said Pakistan had been playing a responsible role for durable peace in the region.

The Governor Punjab apprised Ms Gabriela about the Punjab government’s initiatives to contain spread of novel coronavirus and provide relief to the distressed families affected by COVID19 besides ensuring provision of safety equipments to the healthcare workers in the province.

Gabriela Barron lauded Sarwar’s philanthropic efforts during the pandemic, and said that smart lockdown policy of the government helped fight the deadly virus in a better way. The IPU president said Pakistan government’s measures to contain novel coronavirus pandemic were exemplary.

She said the cooperation between the parliament and the IPU on human rights would be strengthened, adding that strong ties existed between the two institutions.

President IPU Gabriela Cuevas Barron said the world could overcome problems through mutual cooperation and shared strategies, adding that countries of the world will have to be united in the fight against coronavirus.