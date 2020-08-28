Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan has said that the incumbent government is focusing on provision of clean drinking water to people.

Inaugurating water purification plants at Mouza Eisan Wali, Mouza Mochiwali and Basti Jamal Khakhi on Thursday, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that provision of best health facilities and clean drinking water was priority of the government. He said the government had initiated various projects for instal­lation of water purification plants at ru­ral and urban areas.

The MPA said that clean drinking wa­ter was basic necessity added that gov­ernment was striving hard to ensure the facility without discrimination.