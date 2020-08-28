Share:

MARDAN - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thurs­day said the government wanted direct connections with press clubs and solve the problems of journalist working on district level.

Shibli Faraz expressed these views while addressing the oath-taking cere­mony of the newly-elected members of Mardan Press Club. Senator Zeeshan Khanzada presided over the ceremony.

Lutfullah was sworn in as president, Jehanzeb, vice president, Bashir Adil, general secretary, Shah Hussain, joint secretary, and Parvez Shaheen as fi­nance secretary. Senior members of Mardan Press Club including Riaz Ma­yar, Faqir Hussain, Falak Sher, Jamal Hoti, Shahab Akbar and others also at­tended the oath-taking ceremony. Fed­eral Minister Shibli Faraz administered the oath from the elected cabinet.

Addressing the function, he said the government was making a policy for journalists. He said the local journal­ists should identify the dummy news­papers. He also advised that member­ship of press club should be given on merit to working journalists instead of increasing the numbers of voters.

Shibli Faraz said, “If the press clubs give membership on merit, right­ful journalists can benefit from re­lief given by the government to the press clubs.” The Information Minis­ter assured the gathering of solution to the problems being faced by the regional journalists and said that an integrated and comprehensive poli­cy was being formulated for regional newspapers under which all region­al newspapers and journalists would be able to benefit. He said all region­al press clubs, including the Nation­al Press Club, should compile lists of real journalists so that when the government announces incentives for them, the rights of real workers would not be violated.

He praised Senator Zeeshan Khanza­da Khan and said that he was aware of the problems being faced by journal­ists in Mardan and we would definite­ly solve these problems.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada thanked the Minister and said when he was elected senator, he received much guid­ance in the Upper House from the Lead­er of the House, Senator Shibli Faraz.