MARDAN - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the government wanted direct connections with press clubs and solve the problems of journalist working on district level.
Shibli Faraz expressed these views while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of Mardan Press Club. Senator Zeeshan Khanzada presided over the ceremony.
Lutfullah was sworn in as president, Jehanzeb, vice president, Bashir Adil, general secretary, Shah Hussain, joint secretary, and Parvez Shaheen as finance secretary. Senior members of Mardan Press Club including Riaz Mayar, Faqir Hussain, Falak Sher, Jamal Hoti, Shahab Akbar and others also attended the oath-taking ceremony. Federal Minister Shibli Faraz administered the oath from the elected cabinet.
Addressing the function, he said the government was making a policy for journalists. He said the local journalists should identify the dummy newspapers. He also advised that membership of press club should be given on merit to working journalists instead of increasing the numbers of voters.
Shibli Faraz said, “If the press clubs give membership on merit, rightful journalists can benefit from relief given by the government to the press clubs.” The Information Minister assured the gathering of solution to the problems being faced by the regional journalists and said that an integrated and comprehensive policy was being formulated for regional newspapers under which all regional newspapers and journalists would be able to benefit. He said all regional press clubs, including the National Press Club, should compile lists of real journalists so that when the government announces incentives for them, the rights of real workers would not be violated.
He praised Senator Zeeshan Khanzada Khan and said that he was aware of the problems being faced by journalists in Mardan and we would definitely solve these problems.
Senator Zeeshan Khanzada thanked the Minister and said when he was elected senator, he received much guidance in the Upper House from the Leader of the House, Senator Shibli Faraz.