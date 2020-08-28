Share:

Rawalpindi - Heavy rain that hit the twin cities rose water level in many seasonal nullahs, including Soan River, disturbed the normal life on Thursday.

Water inundated low lying areas at several places in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Scores of residents got stuck in their houses with Rescue 1122 rescuers and divers came into action to save them.

Apart from, the high water level in seasonal nullahs damaged property and other stuff located near the banks of nullahs. Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited suspended the supply of electricity after water damaged 132KV tower in New Rawat Adyala Line. Similarly, roads, streets and some houses in a colony located along with bank of Soan River got damaged by flood water.

The city district government officials had issued flood warnings in Nullah Leh a day ago. However, the water level in Nullah Leh remained low.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq along with PTI MPA Haji Amjad Mehmood visited the flood affected areas and reviewed the rescue operation. On directions of Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shaukat, the officials of civic body remained alert in flood hit areas along with heavy machinery and facilitated the residents and road users.

According to details, the water level rose in several seasonal nullahs in twin cities including Soan River and Korang Nullah on Thursday and paralysed normal life in Sheron Colony, Gorakpur, Adiala, Kadh Bandal Village in Kallar Syedan and its suburbs and stranded scores of residents including children in the flood. Even a passenger vehicle with 15 passengers on board got stuck in a water flow in Kadh Bandal Village.

Divers and rescuers of Rescue 1122 responded immediately and conducted the rescue operations in all the affected areas and brought the people stuck in rain water to safer places via boats.

“The water level in Soan River was high as water entered in more than 100 houses in Sheron Colony damaging buildings and other households,” said a Rescue 1122 spokesman. He said several people including children got stuck in flood in different areas and the divers rescued them. “We had also brought some 15 passengers travelling in a wagon to a safer place in Kallar Syedan,” he said. Similarly, rescuers rescued five people from a mansion in Gorakhpur.

“Rescue 1122 provided life-saving jackets to all the victims during rescue operation,” he said.

DC along with PTI MPA visited Sheron Colony, one of the worst affected areas in flood. Taking to media men, DC said Rescue 1122 Relief Camp was set up in the area to tackle any emergency like situation. He said WASA staffers and machinery are also in field and helping out the citizens. “All the departments concerned have been put on high alert and the government is ready to deal with any flood like situation,” he said.

On the other hand, flood water damaged 132KV tower in New Rawat Adiala Line causing suspension of electricity in 11 feeders including Adiala, Dhamial, 502 Workshop, Gulshanabad, Adiala Jail, Shahpur Syedan, Kalyal, Shaigan and its suburbs.

According to IESCO spokesman Raja Asim, “IECSO CEO has ordered chief and GSO to repair the tower on emergency basis so that the supply of electricity could be restored.”

Meanwhile, a major landslide in Cheent on Lehtrar Road have destroyed the road while disconnecting land connection between Rawalpindi and Kotli Sattian causing immense troubles for locals and other travellers between twin cities and Kashmir.