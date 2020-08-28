Share:

KARACHI - K-Electric was forced to suspend power to over 900 feeders in Karachi to ensure the safety in submerged and low-lying areas onThursday as 133mm of rainfall hit the port city again.

Several power installations including substations, grid stations and power plants were impacted by the rising water levels. The power utility said it coordinated with the city authorities to ensure drainage in Saddar, KDA Scheme 33, Johar, Surjani, Bin Qasim, Gulshan and other locations. The KDA grid station, a key transmission site interconnecting with the national grid, also experienced flooding from the overflowing Lath Dam.

KE said the unprecedented rainfall and waterlogging on the roads rendered many areas inaccessible and made it difficult to restore power.

KE is regularly updating customer service platforms via SMS, the KE Live App, on Facebook, Twitter and its website, it said.

Customers whose bills are due between Aug 25 and 28 can pay till the 31st without any late payment surcharge.

Meanwhile, Sindh govt fails to drain out water from low-lying areas as intermittent monsoon rain has continued to lash Karachi on Thursday which badly disrupted the routine life and caused power outages in the whole area.

According to details, the downpour has been reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Johar, Federal B Area, Defence, Punjab Colony, Delhi Colony, Hassan Square, Golimar, North Karachi, North Nazimabad and Chowrangi while University Road, Taroq Road, PECHS Society and Shaheed Millat Road have also received the monsoon shower.

Amid the current spell, several roads in Surjani Town, Yousaf Goth, Abdul Raheem Goth and Dada Bhai Town are still submerged in the water.

On the other hand, long queues of vehicles can be seen in Jam Sadiq and Qayyumabad due to closure of Korangi Crossing and Causeway whereas the flow of traffic has also got affected on MA Jinnah Road, Tibet Center and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Meanwhile, lightning has claimed lives of three people and left six people wounded in Sindh‘s Qambar area. The victims have been shifted to hospital for medical assistance.

PMD forecasts more rains

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has informed that strong monsoon currents will continue to penetrate in the country during the current week.

Rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana.

The downpour is also predicted in most districts of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded in Sindh

Masroor Base 04mm, Landhi 15mm, Kemari 12.5 mm, Faisal Base 10.5mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 10mm, Jinnah Terminal 8.4mm, Surjani Town main 7mm, Old Airport 4.6mm, North Karachi 3.8mm, Nazimabad 3.2mm

INP/AJ