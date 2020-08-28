Share:

ISLAMABAD - Katy Perry announced the birth of her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.’We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,’ said the couple in a statement. Singer Perry, 35, and actor Bloom, 43, shared a sweet black and white photo of them holding onto their newborn’s tiny hand. In homage to her baby girl, the Teenage Dream hit-maker had a white daisy visible on her thumb nail as she held Daisy’s hand. Little Daisy could be seen wearing a white babygro and a patterned hat in the first image. In their statement, the couple stated that although they are joyously celebrating the birth of their daughter, ‘[they] know [they are] the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as [theirs] was.’