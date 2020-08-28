Share:

KASUR - The police recovered two kidnapped girls from Lahore and also arrested an accused. According to police on Thursday, accused Ashfaq kidnapped Hina Azhar,13, and her cousin Falak Ansar,8, from railway crossing area about two days ago. Muhammad Azhar, the father of a kidnapped girl got registered a case. The police with the help of CCTV camera footage arrested Ashfaq and conducted a raid at a house near the Lahore General Hospital and recovered the girls.