ISLAMABAD - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to make the Timergara Medical College functional despite being inaugurated several times by different politicians.

The mega project worth Rs.2.2 billion was first inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan back in 2015 when he was in opposition and his party was in power in KP.

Later on, the college was once again inaugurated by the Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq along with his party leadership and last time the Timergara Medical College was personally inaugurated by Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan in 2019.

However, despite its several inaugural ceremonies, the college is yet to get functional and this delay has drawn the ire of the local masses who have been protesting for the last one month.

While talking to The Nation, a social activist Asim Iqbal Yousafzai said that Timergara Medical College was inaugurated several times and billions of rupees funds have been released but still it was yet to facilitate the medical students.

He said besides political inference, the college was also facing some legal and administrative issues as the college had no affiliation with PMDC and other concern departments. Besides, the project director appointed by the KP government for the college was not also eligible for the post he was working on.

PTI MPA Dr Sumaira Shams MPA told The Nation on phone that there were many factors involved in the sluggish progress on making the college fully functional.

She said that team which was given responsibility of the college was non-professional and was lacking many experts which was the reason the college was yet to start classes.

Meanwhile, the Project Director Dr Shaukat Ali told The Nation that he was appointed by the KP government on merit; adding that before him none of the project directors had made any progress which resulted in the sluggish progress of making the college functional.

While talking about his appointment, he said there were many people around him who were involved in making his appointment controversial. He maintained that he had no political affiliations as he had been working in the tenures of many successive governments on the post.

He said the college was in its final stages and would open its doors for the students of medical in 2021.

While commenting on the matter, former provincial minister of finance and senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Muzaffar Said Advocate said that establishment of the college was firstly announced by Siraj-ul-Haq in his budget speech back in 2014 in KP Assembly.

He said the college was supposed to be made functional within the given time frame but the negligence of the government was one of the hurdles in the way of making it functional.

While answering a question, he said all management of the college including project director was appointed on merit and all the individuals concerned had played their positive role in it.

It is important to mention here that the local social activists in Lower Dir have decided to launch a social media campaign against the government for the purpose to force it for taking swift steps to make the college functional.