PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waqf Properties (Amendment) Bill, 2020 having been passed by the KP Assembly and assented to by the Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been published as an Act of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Likewise, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trust Bill, 2020 having been passed by the provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assented to by the Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been published as an Act of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cooperative Society (Amendment) Bill, 2020 having been passed by the provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assented to by the Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been published as an Act of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was notified by Provincial Assembly Secretariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.