PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waqf Prop­erties (Amendment) Bill, 2020 having been passed by the KP Assembly and assented to by the Governor of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa has been published as an Act of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trust Bill, 2020 having been passed by the provincial Assembly of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and assented to by the Gov­ernor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been published as an Act of the Pro­vincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cooperative Society (Amendment) Bill, 2020 having been passed by the pro­vincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa and assented to by the Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been published as an Act of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa. It was notified by Provincial Assem­bly Secretariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.