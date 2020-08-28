Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sealed offices of eight private housing schemes due to non-execution of transfer and mortgage deeds.

According to a LDA spokesperson, under the provisions of Private Housing Scheme Rules 2014, transfer deed has to be executed to safeguard the public utility sites in that scheme while mortgage deed has to be executed to mortgage certain saleable area in Authority’s favour as guarantee for completing development works in the housing schemes.

The societies where offices had been sealed were OPF Society, Public Health Engineering, Tricon Valley, Sui-Gas Society, Muhafiz Town Phase-I, Pakistan Rajput, Khayaban Quaid and Gulshan Ahbab.

Nine LDA officers transferred

LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar Thursday ordered for posting and transfer of nine officers.

According to an LDA spokesperson, Deputy Director Rehan Athar, awaiting posting in Directorate of Administration, was transferred and posted in Directorate of Land Development-II.

Assistant Director Hafiz Muhammad Asadullah, working in Directorate of Land Development-II, has been transferred and directed to report to the Directorate of Administration.

Assistant Director Muhammad Abdullah Ghouri working in Directorate of Land Development-l has been replaced with Javed Iqbal, Assistant Director working in Directorate of Land Development-II.

Assistant Director Muhammad Nadeem (Town Planning) working in E-Khidmat Markaz, Town Hall/ MCL the Mall has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Town Planning Zone-III whereas Nadeem Qaiser Butt, Staff Officer working in Directorate Town Planning Zone-III has been transferred and posted at E-Khidmat Markaz, Town Hall/ MCL, The Mall.

Assistant Director Hafiz Muhammad Umar Majeed, working in E-Khidmat Markaz, Karim Tower, PITB Ferozpur Road, has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Town Planning Zone-I, whereas Muhammad Ayub, Staff Officer working in Directorate of Town Planning Zone-V has been transferred and posted at E-Khidmat Markaz, Arfa Karim Tower, PITB Ferozpur Road.