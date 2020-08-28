Share:

KARACHI - Low OPDs attendance was observed at Sindh Health Department and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) hospitals as compared to normal working days after heavy rains in different parts of Karachi city on Thursday.

The attendance of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff remained low as compared to normal working day in all KMC and Sindh government hospital despite rain emergency declared in all the city hospitals by authorities concerned.

The patient attendance at the out-patient departments of major hospitals, including Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, National Institute of Child Health, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Karachi Institute Heart Diseases, Lyari General Hospital and other districts hospitals remained very low due to heavy rains and unavailability of public transport on roads.