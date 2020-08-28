Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lt. Gen (Retd) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, (HI)(M), has replaced Lt. Gen. (Retd) Ikram Ul Haq as Secretary Defence.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division on August 19, 2020, the competent authority has approved the appointment of Lt. Gen (Retd) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, (HI)(M) as Secretary Defence. “The competent authority has approved the appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, (HI)(M) as Secretary, Defence Division, on contract basis for a period of two years with effect from August 24, 2020, and until further orders,” said the notification.

Lt Gen (Retd) Ikram Ul Haq had assumed charge of his office on August 25, 2018. He has replaced Lt. Gen. (Retd) Zamirul Hassan.