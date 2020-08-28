Share:

KARACHI - Massive traffic Jam was witnessed on Thursday at the Jam Sadiq Bridge and Qayyumabad Chowrangi due to closure of Korangi Causeway Road, as the city continued to receive heavy downpour. Heavy rainfall is currently lashing the city, resulting in massive traffic jam in parts of the city due to flooded roads. The commuters traveling to Korangi district are facing problems due to massive digestion of traffic at the Jam Sadiq Bridge and Qayyumabad.

People are stranded at the road in this heavy rain. The traffic police have advised the commuters to avoid driving wrong side as this will make the situation worst.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the youth, who were drowned in Korangi while saving a woman, staged protest demonstration at the Brookes Chowrangi over failing to recover their youth.

The police have reached the spot and having talks with the protesters for the resumption of the traffic. The downpour has been reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hassan Square, Golimar, North Karachi, North Nazimabad and Chowrangi while University Road, Tariq Road, PECHS Society and Shaheed Millat Road have also received the monsoon shower.

Amid the current spell, several roads in Surjani Town, Yousaf Goth, Abdul Raheem Goth and Dada Bhai Town are still submerged in the water.