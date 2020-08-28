Share:

LAHORE - A meeting on Enforcing Contracts indicator under Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) was held on Wednesday under the co-chairmanship of Justice Shahid Karim and Justice Jawad Hassan. Ali Jalal, Program Director, Program Implementation Unit, Planning & Development Board briefed the house on the operationalization of commercial courts in Punjab, Commercial Court Act and other related legislative reforms required to improve Punjab’s performance on the Enforcing Contracts indicator. Furthermore, arrangements being made by the Punjab Judicial Academy in collaboration with Planning & Development Board and the World Bank Group to organize training workshops for Commercial Court judges were also discussed. The meeting was attended by Director General, Punjab Judicial Academy, Additional Secretary, Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department and other representatives of the concerned departments.