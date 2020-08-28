Share:

Barcelona fans were struck this week amid reports that the Argentinian football star reportedly planned to leave the club after an astounding 20-year career at Camp Nou. At the same time, Barcelona’s president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has offered to step down if it prevents Messi from leaving.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is set to break his silence over a possible transfer from the club in the coming days, according to the Spanish newspaper Sport.

Previous reports by the Daily Mail suggested that Manchester City is "ready to offer" Barcelona $118.1 million, as well as Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, and Eric Garcia in exchange for Messi.

According to the UK tabloid, Messi discussed the possible transfer with Man City chief Pep Guardiola, who was Barcelona coach from 2008 to 2012.

Messi has a contract with the Catalan club until 2021 with a clause to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2019-20 season, which expired on 31 July.