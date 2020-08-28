Share:

PESHAWAR/Quetta - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday arrested accused involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudaraba swindling millions of rupees.

As per details, the accused Mehmood-ul-Hassan s/o Muhammad Hassan Khan resident Bela Garlat Tehsil Balakot Dist Mansehra was involved in illegal activities with name of M/s Al-Ahsan Multiple Businesses and Investment Bureau, Mansehra. He along with his cronies lured general public to invest their hard earned money in al-Ahsan business on the promise that they would be given an exorbitant profit on investment.

Thereby, the accused accumulated huge amount from the public and after paying so-called profit for few months, stopped payment and fled.

Thus the accused defrauded the general public and deprived them of their hard earnings.

It merits mentioning here that two of the culprits Usman Ali and Roshan Deen have been convicted by the Accountability Courts and Muhammad Shoaib has done plea bargain in instant case.

Mehmoodul Hassan on other had refused to join the proceedings and has been declared Proclaimed Offender by honorable Accountability Court in 2018.

DG NAB opens tree plantation drive

Director General Nab Balochistan Farmanullah Khan on Thursday planted a sapling to inaugurate tree plantation campaign here at the premises of NAB Balochistan complex. The tree plantation drive has been launched in collaboration with Askari Commercial Bank. The DG NAB, on the occasion directed the admin to make a tree plantation drive a success by planting a maximum number of trees in NAB office during the current season.

“A special team may also been formed to monitor tree plantation campaign at the NAB complex,” he urged. He underlined the need for taking concrete steps for securing the environment from various hazards.