Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested an accused Muhammad Naseer, CEO M/s Ali Traders Waste Management Company, Kasur after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail petition.

As per details, accused Muhammad Naseer CEO M/s Ali Traders Waste Management Company, Kasur allegedly in connivance with other co-accused got installed an incinerator having capacity to incinerate highly toxic waste between 100-150 kg/hr after acquiring approval from Environment Protection Agency (EPA) which was later fraudulently shown increased upto 400-450 kg/hr. The accused persons used to collect highly infectious waste from Government, Private Hospitals and other Industries more than their incineration capacity and fraudulently gained maximum incineration charges on per kg basis from different clients.

Accused Muhammad Naseer and others, in lieu of, incineration used to dump the hazardous waste and submit bogus quarterly compliance report with EPA. Hence, accused individuals obtained financial benefits to the tune of allegedly Rs 524,101,077.

NAB Lahore initiated Inquiry proceedings against CEO/Directors of M/s Ali Traders Waste Management Company, Kasur and others in March 2018, subsequently; in June 2020 after completion of Investigation proceedings, NAB Lahore has filed corruption reference in the Accountability Court.