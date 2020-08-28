Share:

ISLAMABAD - As major Hurricane Laura nears landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border, NASA satellites have been providing forecasters with a great deal of data on the storm, examining temperature, rainfall capability, storm structure, and extent. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite revealed the most powerful thunderstorms were around Laura’s center where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Strong storms with cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6. degrees Celsius) surrounded the center and were generating large amounts of rain. NASA research has determined that cloud top temperatures as cold as or colder than minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 52.7 degrees Celsius) has the capability to generate heavy rainfall. The MODIS instrument aboard NASA’s Terra satellite provided a visible image of the large and powerful major Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico. Laura’s eye was clearly visible, the storm was well rounded, and the eye was surrounded by powerful thunderstorms.