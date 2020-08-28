Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan says the incumbent government believes in rule of law contrary to previous regimes where law was meant for only poor people.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel last night, he said no government has been blackmailed to this extent in the past. He said holding of non-party elections led to corruption.

The prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad as a gesture of goodwill but it turned out to be a mistake. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif had provided guarantee for the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country, but Nawaz Sharif started playing politics after reaching London. He said that pertaining to Nawaz Sharif’s illness an impression was stirred up that he might not survive and therefore the matter was presented before the cabinet. He said that if the medical board had not insisted that life of Nawaz Sharif was in danger, he would not have let Nawaz Sharif go abroad.

He said that Dr Yasmeen Rashid was an ideological member of PTI. He said that Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Dr Faisal had said that Nawaz Sharif was suffering from three or four diseases. Regarding health reports, the Prime Minister said medical opinion of expert doctors was the only reason of allowing him to go abroad. Imran Khan said economic indicators of the country are on positive trajectory.

He urged the opposition to stay united on national issues like Kashmir crisis and Pakistan’s exclusion from FATF’s grey list.

The Prime Minister said India has been lobbying to include Pakistan on FATF’s blacklist for last two years. He said the only interest of opposition is to go against the national interest just to save its vested interest.

Imran Khan said that government will call joint session of the parliament next week for legislation on FATF’s rulings.

Commenting upon NAB’s fair and transparent role, he said 95 percent cases of opposition were registered during their own tenures. He added that even the Chairman of the Bureau was deputed by the mutual consultations of PML-N and PPP.

The Prime Minister termed grant of NRO to the opposition tantamount to compromising PTI’s manifesto.

Counting on his party’s 2-year achievements, the Prime Minister said the major challenge for us was to save the country from bankruptcy. He said despite of coronavirus pandemic, we earned more revenues than our expectations during last month.

The Prime Minister said our stock market is showing positive indicators by means of the historic incentives announced for construction sector which gained the trust of investors.

The Prime Minister said master plans for all major cities of the country are being devised to prevent the damages of urbanization.

He said, in this regard, Ravi Riverfront Urban City in Lahore and Bundal Island City in Karachi are being developed the pattern of the Federal Capital. He said these projects will help curb overpopulation and food insecurity.

He said Federal Government, in collaboration with Sindh government, will make a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi.