ISLAMABAD - The Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (R) Sikander Qayyum held an E-Kachehri at NHA Head Office through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions placed by the people all over the country.

In his opening remarks Chairman NHA said it was a matter of satisfaction that recent heavy rains had not caused any major damage to NHA infrastructure and bridges in the country.

All regional offices of NHA have been placed on alert and pragmatic steps have been taken to tackle situation like land-sliding and to keep roads cleared for traffic in hilly regions in particular.

To this effect, he said, necessary machinery was mobilized at required locations at the earliest to ensure flow of traffic on NHA network.

He said Balkasar-Mianwali and Mainwali-Muzaffargarh roads have been federalized. NHA has started their feasibility work. These projects will be undertaken on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis and it is expected that work will be awarded in November next year.

Sikander Qayyum said tender of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway has been published on international level. Presently, he said, fuel is available at four service areas on Multan-Sukkur Motorway.

National Highway Authority is obtaining cooperation of Motorway Police to stop theft of national asset of fencing along motorways as this activity leads to accidents.

Chairman NHA said the authority is working on programme of undertaking road building schemes through its own resources. For this purpose, NHA is endeavouring to enhance its revenue.

He said NHA is undertaking major projects in Balochistan province that will help generate new employment opportunities for the locals. He said encroachments falling on NHA’s Right of Way (ROW) will be removed.

He also said that Sialkot-Kharian Motorway will also be constructed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. In order to facilitate the commuters, Chairman NHA directed to install sign boards at necessary places of Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar National Highway (N-5).

To a question, he said there is no illegal toll plaza on NHA network. He reiterated commitment to provide quality services to the travellers on motorways and national highways throughout the country.

Earlier, Chairman NHA Capt (R) Sikander Qayyum visited under construction Peshawar Morr-New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) Metro Bus Project. During inspection of MBS Metro Bus Station (Package-I), he instructed to ensure good quality of work.

He also directed to complete balanced ancillary works like installations of Chain link fence, construction of remaining toilet works and installation of missing BRTS fence well in time. At Package-II, expressing satisfaction over improved pace of progress, he instructed to utilize additional resources for timely completion of works like installation of E&M equipment installation and fixing of glass works of Metro Bus stations and mobilizing additional manpower at N-5 Metro Bus Station.

Chairman NHA also observed that bottom slab for NIIA station has been constructed which is a matter of satisfaction. However, he said, additional resources be induced on war footing basis at site to complete the station as soon as possible.

It was told to Chairman NHA that progress of work has been enhanced. The Chairman NHA directed to follow timelines in true letter and spirit for completion of the project within stipulated time period.