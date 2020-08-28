Share:

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered another new Gas and Condensate discovery from its exploratory Well Saib-1, which is located in District Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The structure of Saib Well-1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 5500 Metters.

Based on open hole logs data, the well was tested at rate of 1.6 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 12 Barrels per day (BPD) of Condensate through 32/64” choke at Well Head Floowing Pressure of 190 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) from SamanaSuk Formation.

The discovery of Saib Well – 1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Company. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL, KPOGCL and of the Country and will contribute in reducing the gap between supply and demand of oil and gas in the country through the exploitation of indigenous resources.