Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly yesterday said that there was a need for raising the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah for the suppressed Kashmiri people through the platform of OIC as well as the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC). He said this in a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malki.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional and global developments as well as the bilateral parliamentary relations between the two countries. The Speaker National Assembly informed the Saudi envoy regarding the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The Saudi Ambassador reaffirmed all out support of his country for socio-economic development in Pakistan. He said that Saudi Arabia considered Pakistan as its brother and both the countries always stood with each other in difficult times.

He also agreed to a suggestion of close calibration between the Parliaments of the both brotherly countries.