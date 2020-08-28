Share:

Pakistan on Friday as reported nine deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 295,053. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,283.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 415 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 129,081 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,636 in Punjab, 35,923 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,742 in Balochistan, 15,578 in Islamabad, 2,816 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,277 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,394 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,195 in Punjab, 1,250 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 67 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,559,261coronavirus tests and 23,483 in last 24 hours. 279,937 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 644 patients are in critical condition.