Share:

PESHAWAR - The Provin­cial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has identified 178 camp sites throughout province which may be used as shel­ter for people displaced in the wake of disasters.

After identification of the potential camp sites, the PDMA has also en­sured mapping of the sites and its dissemina­tion to all relevant stake­holders. This activity was one of its kinds and re­ceived positive response from all relevant sectors. To further strengthen its response to disasters, PDMA is establishing a Camp Management Task Force in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The District Disas­ter Management Officer shall act as chairman/chairperson of the Camp Management Task Force which will be comprised of representatives from Local Government, Pub­lic Health Engineering, Tehsil Municipal Admin­istration, DDMU, Social Welfare Department, Ed­ucation, Health, civil so­ciety organizations and local community.

The task force will be given trainings on First Aid, Disaster prepared­ness, camp management and camp coordination. This force will be mobi­lized in the time of dis­aster to act as first re­sponders and set a stage for PDMA to initiate com­prehensive relief activi­ties. This will help save precious lives.

Moreover, District Ad­ministrations of all dis­tricts in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa have been taken on board to successfully execute this activity.