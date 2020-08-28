Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Rainfall continued intermittently in the city and other areas of the district on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as a result of which hardships for the people increased. Most parts of the city, barring some main roads, were under the knee-deep water till the filing of this news. The district administration and the Municipal Committee (MC) staff failed to drain out the rainwater, while persistent rain has forced a large number of people to move to safer places. On the other hand, those stranded at their homes due to water staged a sit-in against the poor performance of MC.

Apart from that, members of the civil society, religious and political organisations have also hit out at the MC, and appealed to the higher authorities to ensure immediate drainage of the rainwater.

Man murders his nephew:

A man shot dead his nephew while seriously injured two children over a dispute at village Bankar, taluka Jhuddo on Thursday.

Reports say that Rano Thaheem was killed as a result of an indiscriminate firing and his two children Lal Thaheem and Razi Thaheem sustained serious wounds. They were rushed to rural health center, Jhuddo from where they were referred to Karachi hospital due to their precarious condition. Police had managed to apprehend the suspects Ali Thaheem and Jat Thaheem till the filing of this news.

Woman killed as roof of a house caves in:

Meanwhile, roof of a house in village Sain Bux Gorchani, near 10 Mile Mori Stop in taluka KGM, came down as a result of which a woman was killed on the spot whose identity could not be established.