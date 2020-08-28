Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan on Thursday said that a five-year and 10-year plans had been prepared for the development of agriculture in the province on which billions of rupees would be spent and the province would be self-sufficient in agriculture.

He expressed these views while briefing media per­sons on the two-years performance of the KP Agri­culture and Livestock Department in Peshawar along with Special Assistant for Information and Public Re­lations Kamran Bangash. Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Israr Khan and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Mohibullah said the share of agriculture and live stock in the annual development programme had been increased from 1.9% to 4.6%, while 11 pro­jects had been launched under the Agricultural Emergency Programme at a cost of Rs.44.50 billion. He said more than Rs.1.5 billion had been spent on these projects so far and the set targets had been achieved. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had approved irrigated agriculture project with total cost of Rs.30.44 billion in collaboration with the World Bank.

Under the project, 14260 aquifers would be con­structed in next five years, 5,000 water storage tanks would be constructed, modern irrigation system would be installed on 10,000 acres of land and 766 acres land would be irrigated, he added.

He said the government was taking steps for the approval of Kuram-Tangi Dam Command Area De­velopment worth Rs.2.88 billion which would irri­gate 16,000 acres of land as well as irrigation system would be installed on 600 acres of land. He said the provincial government had also completed 9 differ­ent ADP projects at a cost of Rs.2.24 billion besides approving Rs.25.21 billion for the development of ag­riculture in merged districts.