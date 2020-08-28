Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to perform Umrah along with his wife.

It is also expected that Prime Minister will also hold meetings with Saudi rulers. The sources said that PM Khan, during his expected meetings with KSA rulers, will take them into confidence about Islamabad’s ties with China, Turkey and Iran.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also mobilized its Ambassador Saeed Al-Maliki. The Saudi envoy has held meetings with Speaker Asad Qaiser,

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and other key government officials. In this regard, the sources said that the PM has held consultations with the military leadership and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

It is mention here that, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also visited Saudi Arabia.

The Royal United Services Institute, the world's oldest defense think tank, has credited General Qamar Javed Bajwa for calming down the recent dispute between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.