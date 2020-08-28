Share:

The city of lights was in shambles after receiving unprecedented rains on Thursday as many areas are still flooded with rainwater.

Almost all the major roads of the city including II Chungrigarh Road, University Road, Shahrae Faisal were inundated with no sign of them being cleared anytime soon.

At least 23 people were killed in the metropolis in various incidents, according to Karachi's police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Two people were killed in roof collapse accidents, four people drowned, one person died due to electrocution, while another died in a motorcycle incident, said the additional inspector general.

Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) of Pakistan Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz has predicted more showers today saying moderate spells of rain were possible in the city till afternoon.

The PMD official said that Karachi received unprecedented heavy rain due to interaction of a monsoonal system in Sindh and a westerly wave in Balochistan on Thursday.

“In 15 hours from Thursday morning till night, over 230 mm of rain was recorded which was never observed ever before in such a short spell of time,” he said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced a public holiday across the province today due to the rain emergency in several cities and towns of Sindh. A statement issued by the CM House said all government-run, public sector and private institutions would remain closed on Friday.

“The institutions, which render emergency services in the province, will only remain open in Sindh. These include Sindh Government’s Health Department, the Local Government Department, its subsidiary organisations in the province, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the revenue services offices in the province.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan talked to CM Murad and offered all-out help to victims of rains in Karachi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Thursday.

“The prime minister has talked to the Sindh chief minister and assured him of all-out help from the Centre and its institutions to the Sindh government. Whatever help is sought will be provided on [an] emergency basis,” the minister tweeted.

The water level in Hub Dam, which supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas in Balochistan, crossed the 339-foot mark today and filled to its maximum capacity for the first time in 13 years.

The water level in the dam had risen due to the recent spell of torrential rains in Karachi and Sindh and has now begun to flow out from the spillways into the sea near Mubarak Village.