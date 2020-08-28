Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy’s rescue and relief operation continued in various parts of Karachi as the provincial headquarter struggled to stay afloat after the heavy rains.

According to a press release received Thursday, Pakistan Navy Emergency Response and Rescue teams evacuated stranded people to safer places and recovered bodies being washed away in flash flood.

In assistance to civil administration, PN Emergency Response teams along with boats and requisite life-saving equipment were deployed in different areas of the city including Diamond City Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Korangi Crossing, Sammo Goth and Bahria Town Karachi.

During search and rescue operation, Pakistan Navy divers recovered two dead bodies from Shah Faisal Town and Korangi crossing areas while 55 individuals were evacuated from flooded areas of Malir and Korangi crossing. Besides, Rescue teams also evacuated 20 families stranded in Sammo Goth and shifted them to safe place.

Additionally, ration bags and cooked meal was also dropped at various areas. Pakistan Navy’s continuous relief operation in Karachi is aimed at assisting people and extend all necessary support to people in the rain-hit areas, said the press release.