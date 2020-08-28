Share:

Rawalpindi - The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) have solved mystery of three murders by arresting five suspected killers besides recovering weapons they used in crimes from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the HIU investigators apprehended the killers under command of station house officers of police stations Mandra, Naseerabad and Saddar Wah, he added.

He said police have obtained the physical remand of the five suspected killers from courts and started interrogation.

According to him, Mandra police found dead body of a 25-year-old man namely Hamza Ali, who went missing from his home mysteriously some one month ago, buried in a ditch on revelations of a detained killer namely Muhammad Yasir. “I have murdered Hamza for having illicit relations with my wife and buried his body in ditch,” the suspected killer confessed before the investigator. He said the forensic experts and HIU had dispatched the remains of dead body to Lahore for laboratory examination. SHO PS Mandra Yasir Abbas and his team made hectic efforts to trace out killer, the spokesman said.

Officials of PS Naseerabad have solved yet another blind murder case by arresting three suspected killers, he said. He added the troika had killed their real brother Hassan Khan under a well thought plan and threw his dead body outside their house.

The troika reported police that unknown killer tortured their brother to death, he said. He said CPO took notice of the case and constituted special police team comprised SP Potohar Division Syed Ali and SHO SI Kamran Jamshid Kiyani tasking it to trace out the killers. The police team managed to get the killers by using human intelligence and scientific technology.

The detained killers identified as Muhammad Amin, Yousaf Khan and Naik Muhammad had also confessed their crime before the investigators. Police obtained physical remand of the accused and further investigation was on, the spokesman said.

Similarly, the officials of PS Wah Saddar have solved mystery of dacoity-cum-murder case and held the suspected killer. As per details, Sher Muhammad was travelling on a road in Nawababad when three dacoits intercepted him and tried to rob him off. On showing resistance, the dacoits shot him dead and managed to flee from the scene. A murder case was registered against unknown killers on complaint of son of deceased.

Taking notice of the incident, CPO tasked SP Syed Ali and his team to trace out the killers. The police investigators managed to arrest the killer Saqib Ali, who had confessed that he along with two other accomplices killed Sher Muhammad over some domestic dispute. Police also held the two accomplices of the main accused and started investigation after getting their physical remand from court.

In yet another development, Mandra police have apprehended a proclaimed offender involved in murder of four persons some nine years ago.

The accused was identified as Babar Ali who shot dead Abdul Ghafoor, Imtiaz Hussain, Ashfaq Hussain and another passerby girl Ambreen Bano at Sahang Bus Terminal over marriage dispute in 2011. The PO was held by a special police team, constituted by SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed, comprised SDPO Gujar Khan Circle, SHO PS Mandra Yasir Abbas and SI Jamal Nawaz, according to police spokesman.