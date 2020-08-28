Share:

RAWALPINDI - During a special drive against drug mafia, the police have arrested three notorious smugglers including a female and seized more than 14kg narcotics from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Separate cases were registered against the drug smugglers while further investigation was on, he said. According to him, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of increase in drug sale in Gujar Khan, ordered Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed to launch a massive crackdown against drug peddlers. Following the orders of city police chief, SP asked Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Mian Imran Abbas and his team including SI Muhammad Adeel to arrest the drug peddlers, he said. The special police team, in its first crackdown, held a couple and seized 7kg Charas and 1010 grams of heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Awais and Fatima Awais, against whom case was registered by police.

Similarly, the police also apprehended yet another notorious drug smuggler Shahid Hussain and recovered 6.5 kg Opium from his personal custody. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on. SP told media that the detained smugglers are involved in supplying drugs in various parts of Gujar Khan. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police team. On the other hand, officials of CIA of Islamabad Police have arrested three dacoits and recovered watches, motorcycle, cash and weapons from their possession, according to a police spokesman. He said the accused who identified as Jahangir Ahmed, Hamza Siddique and Anwar Khan confessed to have targeted people in areas of police stations Noon, Tarnol and Shamas Colony.