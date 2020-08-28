Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the Pakistan Post to recruit the son of a disabled employee within 45 days, rejecting the department’s plea and reprimanding it for unnecessarily complicating the routine procedure on frivolous excuses.

A resident of old Sukkur and retired employee of the Pakistan Post had lodged a complaint with the Wafaqi Mohtasib against the rejection of his request for his son’s appointment by the Pakistan Post department against the quota of retired and disabled employees on the pretext of him being overage by seven months and 16 days.

Taking exception to the extraordinary delay in resolving the matter, the President rejected the representation of the agency with a note of disappointment.

Even the Pakistan Post had also made the representation after expiry of the 30-day time limit, he noted.

“A routine procedure has been made complicated on a frivolous excuse and that too to reject a matter of service of son of a disabled person,” the President said.