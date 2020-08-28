Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged all stakeholders for appropriate measures to promote family planning services in the country, especially emphasizing media’s role for awareness on family planning, child and maternal health and promoting breastfeeding.

During a presentation on Accountability Dashboard, given by Country Director Population Council Dr Zeba A. Sathar at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president stressed the need to improve coordination between health and population departments of provinces to effectively promote family planning services. The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Director General, Ministry of National Health Services, Shahid Hanif and other senior members of Population Council, a President House press release said.

Dr Zeba A. Sathar highlighted the importance of family planning services and the development of Accountability Dashboard.

The Dashboard would play vital role to monitor and gauge the progress made by each province on the decisions of Council of Common Interests with regard to reducing population growth and lowering total fertility rate, she said.

Stresses media role for awareness on family planning, child health

The meeting also underscored the need for expanded role of Ulema to sensitise and educate the people about the importance of birth spacing, family planning, and child and maternal health.

-directs Pakistan Post to appoint disabled staffer’s son within 45 days

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday directed the Pakistan Post to recruit the son of a disabled employee within 45 days, rejecting the department’s plea and reprimanding it for unnecessarily complicating the routine procedure on frivolous excuses.

A resident of Old Sukkur had lodged a complaint with the Wafaqi Mohtasib against the rejection of his request for son’s appointment by the Pakistan Post Office department against the quota of retired and disabled employees on the pretext of him being overage by seven months and 16 days.

Taking exception to the extraordinary delay in resolving the matter, the president rejected the representation of the Agency with a note of disappointment. Even the Pakistan Post had also made the representation after expiry of the 30-day time limit, he noted.

“A routine procedure has been complicated on a frivolous excuse and that too to reject a matter of service of son of a disabled person,” the president said.

Complainant Muhammad Shahid S/o Hakmat Khan had retired from service of the Agency on January 29, 2019.