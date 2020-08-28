Share:

ISLAMABAD - In pursuance of the Supreme Court order dated July 23, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday filed the draft of proposed NAB rules before the apex court. In this connection, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had asked the NAB Chairman to frame rules in terms of Section 34 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, as the SOPs are not substitute for the rules.

According to the proposed rules, the Chairman NAB has the authority to appoint director generals and directors in the Bureau. He will also issue guidelines for the arrest of a person accused of corrupt practices and it would be mandatory for all officials to follow them.

It added that the NAB Chairman would give a final nod for any reference against the accused and only he would have the authority to decide on it and issue guidelines for the reference. The reference would be filed a month later after approval from the chairman.

Under the proposed rules, the NAB chairman would have the authority to hire officials on BPS-19 and above grades while Director General Human Resource would make appointments on vacant posts between BPS-16 to BPS-18. Director Human Resource would make appointments on BPS-1 to BPS-15 posts.

The fresh proposed rules also laid down guidelines for arrests, reference, voluntary return of amounts, and plea bargains. Complaint and its verification, inquiry, and investigation process are also defined under new proposed rules.

It further said that complaints received to the NAB headquarters would be sent to the concerned NAB office and would be presented before the regional board within one month of after being received.

The regional board would be bound to verify the complaint within eight weeks and would convert it into an inquiry after receiving credible information on it.

The new proposed rules submitted to the Supreme Court explain that the arrests could be made during the inquiry process if required and the NAB officials would be bound to complete the inquiry process within a month and could get an extension of one month in the period if needed. The chairman NAB could further extend the period by three weeks.

It added that the investigation officer would also be bound to maintain a diary of the investigation process.

NAB establishes special cell to investigate white collar crimes

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to establish a special cell for effective investigation of the white-collar crimes.

The cell is being established on the directives of NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal to ensure effective investigations of the white collar crimes.

According to official sources, experts including experienced investigation officers, bankers, chartered accountants, income tax lawyers, forensic and financial experts are included in the cell to assist NAB in the white collar crimes probe. They will also help the NAB in understanding of legal complications, sources said.

The special cell would also be mandated to seek assistance of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other relevant departments in white collar crime investigations as per law.