ISLAMABAD - She is a beautiful Pakistani actress, model and a host. Ramsha has earned massive fame in the Pakistan entertainment industry using her charming personality and killer looks. Recently, Ramsha Khan appeared in a TV show BOL Nights hosted by Ahsan Khan. In her interview she was questioned about her wedding plans by Ahsan Khan, in return she replied that she might get married in the coming four years. She also disclosed that she would prefer love marriage instead of arrange marriage. She mentioned clearly that she is afraid of arrange marriages as the person is totally unknown and so is the family.