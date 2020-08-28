Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Ravi River Front Urban Development Authority (RRFUDA) Rashid Aziz Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and briefed him on various aspects of the flagship project initiated by the PTI government.

Usman Buzdar directed him to finalise the spadework at the earliest.

He assured the RRFUDA chairman that the Punjab government will provide the all-out support in the removal of any impediments coming in the way of this mega project.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Chief Minister termed the project a game changer that would bring revolution and boost economic and investment activities. “No one can deny the economic, social, and environmental significance of this project”, he said, adding that no previous government dared to start this project as they only believed in lip service.

The Chief Minister said that credit went to the PTI government which had launched this project under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This project, he said, will greatly help in reducing the environmental pollution of the provincial metropolis. He maintained that opportunities of safe investment of billions of rupees will be made available not only for the expatriates but also for the national and international investors.

He also said that the project will generate thousands of job opportunities and also promote local industry as 90 percent of local goods will be utilized in the construction work. He further stated that this project will become an example for the coming decades.