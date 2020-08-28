Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs168.43 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.43. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs168.3 and Rs169 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 83 paisas and closed at Rs198.15 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.98. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.57, whereas an increase of Rs 1.18 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs221.27 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.09.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also remained flat at Rs44.91 and Rs45.85 respectively.