ISLAMABAD - Saboor Aly is a Pakistani television and film actress. The sister of actress Sajal Aly, she began her acting career with a brief role in the melodrama Dil Awaiz and Choti Si Kahani (2011), and later in the year appeared with her sister in the family drama Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain. After portraying tremendous roles in several television series, now she is preparing herself for the next project named, ‘Mujhe Vida Kar’.Directed by Anjum Shehzad. We are already excited and can’t wait to see her in a new character.