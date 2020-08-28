Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the people of Karachi following heavy rain in the city on Thursday.

Karachi would be destroyed if immediate steps were not taken, the governor told media. He added that at least 14 teams of the National Disaster Management Authority were working to clear the city of water.

He said that although teams of Pak Army, FWO and NDMA had been directed to continue their rescue work in their respective areas, but the city was in dire need of more work at a larger scale.

The governor said that Pakistan Army jawans along with sufficient machinery were busy in the evacuation of people at 70 points of the city besides engaging 14 teams of FWO for the reopening of drains.

The premier called Ismail on Thursday afternoon and ordered him to speed up rescue operations. The governor said he told the PM that the government was providing cooked food to stranded people. He said the government had made arrangements to distribute twenty thousand ration bags and cooked meal among the affected people of the city.

Imran Ismail told that the Prime Minister had directed him to ensure participation of all the parliamentarians and local body representatives of the city in rescue operations. He said that the execution of such a wide scaled relief and rehabilitation work was beyond the limited resources of KMC. Currently, all the institutions were engaged in rescue operation which would be followed by relief and rehabilitation works, he added.

Since Aug 27’s morning, 73.4mm of rain was recorded across the city. Moderate to heavy rain was reported at PECHS, Clifton, DHA, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mai Kolachi, II Chundrigar Road, Model Colony, Airport, Jamshed Quarters, Navy Housing Scheme on Dalmia Road, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13, Garden East, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Federal B Area, Guru Mandir, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Liaquatabad and Jamshed Road.

Very light rain, however, was reported on Wednesday night, with the most rain (6.5mm) being recorded in Landhi.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Sindh Rangers have urged residents to call helpline 1101 or contact on 0347-9001111 via WhatsApp for assistance, Radio Pakistan reported. Residents can also call Edhi Centre at 115 and Chhipa at 1020. Due to power outages, Edhi’s 115 helpline service was affected, the organisation said in a statement, adding that rainwater had also entered the Edhi’s control room. A relief and rescue operation by the Sindh Rangers is underway. Rangers are also coordinating with NGOs to distribute ration packages in areas where food supply has been affected. Quoting the Rangers spokesperson, Radio Pakistan reported that teams have been constituted to accelerate the rescue operation.

Youth killed, another

wounded in Kandhkot

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was killed while another was seriously injured after the rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a Mazda here on Thursday.

Police said that the incident took place in the limits of Buxapur police station near Chinko Pathak on Indus Highway.

Police said that Gul Mohammad Domki was killed on the spot whereas Arsallah was seriously injured. Both the body and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. However, driver of the vehicle fled away from the scene while vehicle was impounded, police added.

However, no case had been registered till the filing of this news.

Man electrocuted

Meanwhile, a youth, hailing from Karampur area, was electrocuted after he touched an electric pole near his house on Thursday. Locals said that Mir Hassan, by caste Chachar, was killed on the spot when he touched an electric pole. Later police rushed to the scene and removed the body to THQ hospital for legal formalities.

However, no case had been registered till the filing of this report.