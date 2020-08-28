Share:

MULTAN - The joint task team (JTT) has arrested six tenant act violators during house-to-house search operation launched at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompany­ing law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams en­circled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhammad Qureshian, Muham­mad Sheikhanwala, UBL Chowk, Suraj Mi­ani, Noor Islam Col­ony, Razabad Chowk, Shadab Colony, Mehar­ban Colony, Tariqabad, Katchery Chowk, Qa­dirabad, Muhammad Darkhanawala, Gali Imam Din and subur­ban areas respectively in premises of Gul­gasht, Chehlyak and Sadar police stations. Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric iden­tification of 86 people.

Separate cases have been registered against the violators with the concerned police stations, police sources added.