Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid-ud-Din Masood Gunj Shaker in Pakpattan. The Chief Minister laid a flower wreath and prayed for the development and solidarity of Pakistan and prosperity of the people in general.

Buzdar especially prayed for the freedom of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister visited the control room set up in the premises of the shrine and personally monitored different places on the digital wall.

Buzdar said that tolerance, patience and promotion of brotherhood are the hallmark of teaching of Sufi saints.

He said that Islam was spread in the sub continent through saints and religious leaders. Saints carried forward the immortal message of Islam, he added.

Also, the Chief Minister expressed indignation over heap of garbage at Dhakki in Pakpattan and directed Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan for improving the cleanliness condition of the city.

After visiting the shrine, the Chief Minister had informal talk with the journalists. He said that journalistic problems will be given patient hearing and Sehat Insaaf Cards will also be given to the journalists.

“Their problems were redressed by the PTI government in the past and will also be resolved in future as well”, he observed.

Earlier, assembly members and ticket holders of PTI called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the Chief Minister was given detailed briefings about Muharrum-ul-Harram arrangements in Pakpattan district.

A meeting was also held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister to review the progress on ongoing development projects. The Chief Minister announced the project of Baba Farid University in Pakpattan and said that affairs of this project will be dealt with on priority basis. He said that the dream of setting up a university in every district will be materialized.

Usman Buzdar announced to restore 46 crore rupees of Local Bodies for Pakpattan on an emergent basis and said that these funds would be utilised for providing best civic amenities to the citizens of Pakpattan. He said the project of gymnasium in Pakpattan will be completed and the work on restoring water supply scheme in Malka Hanis will also be started soon. “Construction works of Pakpattan Grain market will be completed.

Under completion projects of Pakpattan will be completed on priority basis.

New shelter homes and almonries will be established in Pakpattan’’, he said, adding that there was no room for negligence in foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He warned that the violation of code of conduct will not be tolerated as strict action will be taken against those who will spread religious hatred on social media. He said that complete observance on corona SOPs will also be ensured in Majalis and congregations.

He said that foolproof security arrangements had been made on the Urs of Baba Fareed Gunj Shaker.

Chief Minister directed Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan to take necessary steps to provide treatment facilities to differently-abled families of Pakpattan.

He said that the Punjab government will bear all expenditures in this regard.

He said that genuine work of assembly members will not be stopped. “Neither I have done anything illegal nor will allow anyone to do so”, the CM asserted.

While announcing the upgradation of DHQ Hospital Pakpattan, the CM said that an emergency block, gynae ward and trauma centre will be established in the hospital.

He said that Arifwala Bypass and Burewala to Sahiwal Road would be constructed on priority basis. Buzdar directed to identify the land for Baba Fareed Park at the earliest. Members provincial assembly Mian Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Sajida Naveed, Ticket Holders Pir Muhammad Shah Khagha, Commissioner Sahiwal Division, RPO Sahiwal, Deputy Commissioner, DPO Pakpattan and concerned officials were present on this occasion.