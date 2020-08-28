Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that the talks with the Afghan Taliban had been positive.

Speaking at a consultative meeting of former foreign secretaries here, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue its efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The meeting also reviewed the Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Afghan Peace Process and regional security.

The Foreign Minister said that the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris are facing the worst curfew over the last one year. He said the supporters of secular India are also protesting against the Hindutva policy.

He said that India is continuously committing violations at the Line of Control targeting innocent citizens to divert attention from its internal anarchy. Foreign Minister Qureshi also chaired the 14th session of the Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs at the Foreign Office.The Council deliberated on implications of the unfolding regional and global developments, with particular reference to the Middle East.