Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque has taken notice of suspension of mobile phone services in parts of Karachi after heavy rainfall.

Syed Aminul Haque contacted Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman and heads of cellular companies and directed them to immediately restore the mobile phone services across the metropolis.

He said that the citizens in Karachi were already suffering the disasters of heavy rainfall and the cellular networks’ collapse adds the panic among Karachiites.

Syed Aminul Haque asked the PTA chairman for taking immediate measures for making cellular networks functionalised at earliest besides finalising a strategy to coup with the situation amid natural disasters.

The federal minister also expressed outrage over the longing power outage in the metropolis and slammed sole electricity provider, K-Electric (KE), for increasing miseries of the citizens.

Aminul Haque asked KE administration to upgrade the power supply system on modern lines, otherwise, the company should inform the Centre over failure to end electricity-related issues.