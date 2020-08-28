Share:

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking of Korang Bridge-PWD Interchange at Islamabad Expressway and Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange. This particular project was one of several infrastructural projects for twin cities for which funds were allocated from the budget of the fiscal year 2020-21. Other projects include the construction of 10th Avenue and Rs300 million for the flyover and approaches at Railway Lines Sihala.

Road infrastructure is the key to any development project success.

The access and entrance to any society is important to determine the cost, value and reselling of property. Real estate projects located around or beside any major roads are always high-value projects.

For example, when you travel on the main Grand trunk road towards Islamabad or Rawalpindi or travel on the motorway towards twin cities, you can see few international renowned developers like Emaar, Eighteen and GIGA on your way located aside from major roads along with other big local projects. These projects have developed and are settling rapidly. For visitors coming from abroad, it makes for an impressive sight to see the large lit pole of Eighteen housing society on their way towards the main city

Real estate investors will have an incentive to invest in the twin cities knowing that they are connected through a good road network while individuals and buyers will also be more likely to purchase properties in these housing communities. Needless to say, road infrastructure is a financial asset to the economy and society as it increases access to health and education services while providing employment too.

I would like to point out how these projects will make a crucial contribution to economic development and draw attention to the housing societies alongside these roads by increasing their value and urge the government to support, facilitate and encourage these investors to generate revenues and jobs.

SYED ZOHAIB AHMED,

Islamabad.