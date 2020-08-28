Share:

HAFIZABAD - Three per­sons including a minor boy were killed, while two others sustained serious burn injuries in lightning strike in­cident in Thatha Khar­lan village.

According to Res­cue 1122 source on Thursday, Abdullah (7), Ehtisham (17), Mubashar (25), Mu­hammad Asif (22) and Mubeen (25), resi­dents of Thatha Khar­lan, took shelter under the trees near their village during heavy rain when they were struck by lightning.

Consequently, Abdullah, Ehtisham and Mubashar were killed on the spot, while others suffered serious burn injuries and were shifted to trauma centre.