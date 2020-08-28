Share:

KARACHI - President All Karachi Tajir Ittehad (AKTI) Atique Mir on Thursday said that traders had sustained loss of Rs10 to 12 billion due to recent torrential rains in the city.

Atique Mir, told media that recent rains had dented the traders, who were already going through tough situation due to coronavirus pandemic.

The President AKTI said that markets of the city were closed from the last two days due to heavy rainfall in the city and added that due to lack of proper sewerage system, traders born heavy losses after rain in the metropolitan.

He appealed the federal and provincial governments to provide relief to the traders in this situation. The continued downpour in Karachi has badly affected the infrastructure and routine life in the port-city. Several areas of the city are flooded with rainwater, while heavy losses to properties and human lives are being reported.

Taking notice of the Karachi’s situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed federal institutions to carry out relief operations and help rain-hit people in Karachi as heavy downpour brought life to a standstill in the city.