ISLAMABAD - An elderly woman was allegedly suffocated to death in a house located at Ward Number 5, Muslim Colony in Bari Imam on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Noor Jahan, whose body was moved to PIMS for autopsy. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Secretariat. A murder case was registered against a man Ali Zafar on complaint of son of the deceased.

The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) started probing the murder case with no arrest so far.

According to details, a citizen namely Hakeem Muhammad Akhtar Malik lodged a complaint with PS Secretariat officials stating he entered his home at 9:30pm on August 25 and found his mother dead on a bed. He told police head of her mother was stuck in pillow-side of bed while her arms and legs were tied with a cloth.

Whereas, the clothes and other household items were scattered in the house, he said. He accused Ali Zafar son of Zafar Iqbal, hailing from Chakwal, of killing his mother.

The applicant appealed police to register case against the accused and to arrest him. Police lodged murder case against accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit of PS Golra Sharif claimed to have arrested a man involved in shooting a citizen dead while storming into his house located at G-13/4, according to a police spokesman.