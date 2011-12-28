



SANAA (AFP) - Clashes between Yemeni youths divided over a power transfer deal that grants President Ali Abdullah Saleh immunity from prosecution left 35 people injured on Tuesday, witnesses and medics said. "Some 2,000 members of the Islamist Sunni Al-Islah (reform) party, among them dissident soldiers, attacked our camp at dawn, injuring 35 people," Khalid al-Madani, head of the camp backed by supporters of Shiite Zaidi rebels, told AFP. Medical officials confirmed the casualty figures. Stones and batons were wielded during the clashes in Change Square, epicentre of anti-regime protests since February.